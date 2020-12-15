When will you be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida? It could be a few weeks

Now that Florida has received its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state plans to give it first to those who are frequently exposed or are at high risk of falling seriously ill with the disease.

That includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents. Eventually, the state will focus on people older than 65 and those who have certain medical conditions. Essential workers are also on the priority list.

But what if you’re younger than 65, are currently unemployed, don’t work in healthcare or another “essential” service? What if you’re a college student?

For Florida’s general population, COVID-19 vaccines might become available in February, said Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference Monday at Tampa General Hospital.

“As we get into, potentially, February you could be in a situation where there’s going to be vaccines for people regardless of circumstances or health risks or age,” DeSantis said. “Probably not before that and maybe not quite at that point, but that is very possible so we’re just going to keep communicating, let folks know kind of what we’re doing.”

He said the vaccine availability timeline could vary, depending on how many doses are available.

While 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been purchased by the United States, the company has already said it can’t deliver additional doses of the vaccine until summer because other countries have bought most of the company’s supply, according to U.S. News. and World Report.

It might not be the only vaccine on the market for long, however.

Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccines to be reviewed

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is also set to be reviewed this week for emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. If it gets approved, it could be ready to be distributed in Florida by early next week.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which would require a single dose, could also be reviewed by the FDA in January for emergency use authorization and AstraZeneca’s vaccine, Politico reports, could potentially file for emergency use later in February.

Florida officials are also already looking into where they would create mass vaccination sites, similar to COVID-19 testing sites, so they can distribute the vaccine. One of the sites being considered for the spring is the University of Central Florida.

As for South Florida, no word yet on the location of potential vaccination sites. The Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.