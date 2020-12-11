UM, Dolphins games mean no COVID tests at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend. Where can you go?

There will be no COVID-19 testing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens this weekend.

Blame it on football season.

On Saturday, the No. 20 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels visit the No. 9 ranked University of Miami Hurricanes’ turf for a 3:30 p.m. game.

Then, at 1 p.m. Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock.

That means the popular testing site has to temporary close on both days due to the scheduled games, the Florida Association of Public Information Officers said in an alert sent Friday.

Testing at Hard Rock Stadium will resume at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec 14.

If you received a test schedule time for Saturday or Sunday at the venue, it will be honored when the site reopens.

“Due to the weekend closures, high demand is anticipated for Monday morning, so please plan accordingly for extended wait times,” the alert said.

There are alternate testing options available this weekend offering rapid antigen and PCR molecular tests, including the Miami Beach Convention Center and Marlins Park in Little Havana.

In Broward, you can try C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale. But note that Holiday Park is only open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Miami Beach is also hosting a one-day, walk-up PCR test site for residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at the North Shore Branch Library, 7501 Collins Ave. No appointment is necessary and tests are limited — first come, first served.