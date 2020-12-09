Looking for Santa? He’s still at the mall, but don’t expect to sit on his lap amid COVID

South Florida families can still find Santa Claus at the mall for pictures, but they will have to wear a mask and follow other COVID-19 safety rules. FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

The holidays have rolled around and a staple of the season is taking the family to visit Santa at the mall.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic still affecting many, mall Santa experiences aren’t gone but they’ve changed to reflect social distancing and safety amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Malls across South Florida, whether independently owned or run by Simon, have instituted mandatory mask and social distancing policies when guests visit, and some malls will not allow children to sit on Santa’s lap.

Here is a look at the mandates required by the malls.

Simon Malls

Most malls in South Florida are owned and run by Simon, including Miami International Mall, The Falls, Sawgrass Mills and Dadeland.

Santa and his helpers will be stationed at Simon malls but under new virus guidelines. Guests, Santa and his helpers are all required to wear face masks and social distance. Guests will not be allowed to sit on Santa’s lap.

Simon is also strongly encouraging guests to make reservations for a Santa photo visit here.

Dolphin, Aventura, Westfield Broward, Galleria, Pembroke Lakes

Dolphin, Westfield Broward, Galleria in Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Lakes and Aventura malls will be seeing Santa Claus. Cherry Hill Programs runs the Santa programs at these malls.

Much like the Santas at Simon Malls, there are physical distancing measures and face coverings are required for everyone ages 2 and up. Distancing also means that there will be no sitting on Santa’s lap during the photo session.

Reservations are again strongly encouraged, but walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day. The company is also offering a virtual experience with Santa in different packages, which range from free to $99.99.

The more expensive options include live zoom calls with Santa.

Southland Mall

While Santa experiences will be throughout December at other malls, the Santa at Southland Mall will be there only on select days.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, Southland will have its Santa experience. Guests will take their own photos and catch Santa at a selfie wall.

While Southland didn’t give any specific rules for the Santa experience, guests must wear face coverings and social distance at all times when inside the mall.