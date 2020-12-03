Florida sees more than 10,000 new COVID cases and 98 deaths, health department says

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 10,870 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,029,030. Also, 98 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 18,874.

The cumulative non-resident death toll increased by two to 238 deaths.

Florida has the third highest number of total confirmed cases in the country after Texas and California, according to the New York Times COVID-19 database.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,254 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 236,308 confirmed cases and 3,868 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 1,157 additional confirmed cases and 14 new deaths. The county now has a known total of 110,517 cases and 1,687 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 679 additional confirmed cases and 10 new deaths. The county now has 67,106 confirmed cases and 1,709 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 54 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,480 cases and 28 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.