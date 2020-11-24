Need a COVID test before Thanksgiving? Try these South Florida sites, readers say

The first pandemic Thanksgiving in more than a century is approaching on the heels of weeks of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Those factors are combining to create a spike in testing demand.

South Florida may be up to task. The region has emerged as an unlikely example of widely available testing after a summer surge that pushed the state-supported infrastructure beyond its capacity, bottle-necking results and bringing testing and tracing to a halt.

Since September, turnaround time has quickened to about a day or two on average for highly sensitive molecular tests, and even faster for less sensitive, rapid antigen tests.

But getting a coronavirus test before a holiday gathering is hardly a pass to have a normal Thanksgiving meal around the dinner table, according to Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“Getting a test is a snapshot in time, so your result is only valid for that moment, and it can’t predict the future,” Gronvall said.

In other words, if your test from Tuesday comes back negative on Wednesday, it doesn’t mean you aren’t infectious by Thursday.

Gronvall recommended getting a PCR — or a molecular polymerase chain reaction — test in addition to a rapid antigen test because the PCR is more likely to pick up an infection that hasn’t built up enough virus in the nose yet to trigger the reaction in the faster test.

She suggested increasing air ventilation and wearing masks as practical ways to mitigate — but not eliminate — the risk of transmission at a small holiday gathering.

“If people are using these steps as a pass to have indoor gatherings, that is going to work out for some people, and that is not going to work out for others,” Gronvall said. “That’s the way that it works when you can’t easily just tell if somebody is infected.”

The Miami Herald asked readers and others which testing sites they felt had done the job well in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. These sites, which are free of charge unless otherwise noted, were recommended for shorter lines and quicker results:

Miami-Dade County

If you’re looking to schedule an appointment ahead of time at any of these sites or want to find the testing site closest to you in Miami-Dade, county officials recently put together an interactive online tool.

South Dade Government Center: 10710 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, FL 33189. This drive-thru site was repeatedly mentioned as a place for a speedy hassle-free test. You need to make an appointment online and the drive-thru offers only self-swab PCR tests (no antigen tests). It’s open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will close at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Miami Beach Convention Center: 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139. Few people shouted out the drive-thru, which offers a PCR test only, but the walk-up option was popular, offering a combo PCR nasal swab and rapid antigen test. One tip: Park in the city parking garage and walk across the street. No appointments needed at the walk-up, which is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving. An appointment is recommended at the drive-thru, which will close at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. It is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tropical Park: 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155. Similar to South Dade, Tropical Park was frequently cited as a drive-thru site with minimal waits. An appointment is required for the test, which is a self-swab PCR. The site is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will close on Thanksgiving at 1 p.m.

Broward County

If you want to find the coronavirus testing site closest to you in Broward, county officials have developed an online tool for that.

Holiday Park: 1150 G. Harold Martin Dr., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304. State officials earlier this month sent rapid antigen tests, no appointment necessary, to this testing site, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Miramar Youth Enrichment Center: 7000 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar, FL 33025. This state-supported site now has the new rapid antigen tests available with no appointment necessary. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

Vista View Park: 4001 SW 142nd Ave., Davie, FL 33330. This state-supported drive-thru site will test children and has a priority lane for schoolkids and staff. It’s open Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.