Florida COVID-19 test sites to close for Thanksgiving. Where can you go in Miami-Dade?

All state-supported COVID-19 test sites in Florida, including at Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park, will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to the state’s Division of Emergency Management.

You can still be tested on Thursday, but it might require you to do a bit more research than usual.

Some sites like the Miami Beach Convention Center will have drive-through testing available from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The convention center’s walk-up site will be closed, however, according to the city of Miami Beach. To learn more about making an appointment at the drive-through test site, 1901 Convention Center Dr., visit www.miamibeachfl.gov/coronavirus.

The Salvation Army, 911 W. Flagler St., and Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., will also be closing at 1 p.m. Thursday, according to Miami-Dade County’s COVID-19 test site locator.

Are there any other sites open?

Miami-Dade County has a list of state, county, municipal and private testing sites listed on its website. The COVID-19 test site locator helps you find a site that is nearest to your home.

Locator can be found at www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/testing-locations.page

Once you plug in your ZIP Code code, you can filter the site by a variety of factors, including what type of tests it offers, if it’s a drive-through or walk-up test site, and if you need to have symptoms or not.

The locator gives you information on every test site’s hours of operations, if appointments are needed and if the site is closed because of the holiday. Sites that are closed because of Thanksgiving will have “This site will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26,” typed in bold red.

However, even if the test site doesn’t have the holiday closure notice, it’s always a good idea to call a site to make sure it is open.

When will Florida COVID-19 test sites reopen?

Most of the the the state-supported COVID-19 testing sites are expected to reopen on Friday, according to the Division of Emergency Management. A site at New Smyrna Beach City Gym at 1000 Live Oak St. in New Smyrna Beach and the test site at Raymond James Stadium at 4201 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa will remain closed Friday.