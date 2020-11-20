Florida sees 9,085 more cases, 79 deaths for the second day in a row. A rare occurrence

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 9,085 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 923,418. Also, 79 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 17,889.

This is the same exact number of cases and deaths the state reported on Thursday, a rare coincidence in coronavirus data since Florida began releasing daily reports in March.

On Friday, the cumulative non-resident toll increased by one from Thursday. The toll is now 221 deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,091 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 211,257 confirmed cases and 3,746 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Broward County reported 943 additional confirmed cases and four new deaths. The county now has a known total of 99,320 cases and 1,615 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 510 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county now has 60,729 confirmed cases and 1,647 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 99 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,064 cases and holds at 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.