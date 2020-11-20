Coronavirus
Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott has tested positive for COVID-19
The senator announced his positive test result early Friday. He said he tested positive after receiving several negative tests and is “feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms.”
“I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC. I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others,” Scott wrote on Twitter.
He then made another tweet asking people to wear masks, social distance and quarantine if they come into contact with someone who tested positive like he did.
“Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did,” Scott wrote on Twitter. “We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients.”
