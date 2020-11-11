Is it safe to go holiday shopping during the pandemic? Here’s what experts say

As shoppers gear up for Black Friday deals, health experts recommend taking precautions to help protect against the coronavirus.

Browsing for gifts online poses a lower risk of spreading the virus, while going to crowded stores is among “higher risk activities,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in guidance last updated Monday. During the pandemic, health officials also have urged people to limit in-person visits to stores.

But what if checking items off your list requires you to go to a mall or shopping center?

You should go to a store only if you don’t feel sick and have no coronavirus symptoms, such as a fever or cough, according to the CDC. Before leaving your house, health experts say, it’s best to check if retailers have delivery or curbside services.

Holiday shoppers may want to consider visiting stores near them and steering clear of peak times, Emerson Hospital in Massachusetts said on its website. Another tip is to shop at an open-air market that allows people to practice social distancing, officials say.

While in stores, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks, avoid touching their faces and use no-contact payment if possible. After the shopping trip, wash your hands with soap and water.

The recommendations come as health officials have urged families to take precautions this Thanksgiving to help slow the spread of the virus. The CDC says gatherings with people in your household are the safest, McClatchy News reported.