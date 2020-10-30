Florida coronavirus total passes 800,000 with 5,592 new cases, the most since August

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 5,592 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 800,216. Also, 72 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,720.

One new non-resident death was also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 207, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

Friday’s single-day case count is the fourth consecutive day that the state has reported more than 4,000 cases. Friday’s case count is also the most reported since Aug. 15, when 6,352 cases were added. This is if you exclude the day the state reported a Quest Diagnostics data dump.

The state’s percent positivity for new cases — people who tested positive for the first time — increased from 4.87% to 5.89%, according to the Florida Department of Health. Testing also saw some increase.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 883 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 185,552 confirmed cases and 3,643 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 642 additional confirmed cases of the disease and no new deaths. The county now has a known total of 86,091 cases and 1,522 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 405 additional confirmed cases and six new deaths. The county now has 52,184 confirmed cases and 1,586 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 21 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,290 cases and 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER