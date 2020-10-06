Didn’t get a stimulus check? Deadline extended for millions of Americans, IRS says

People who never received a $1,200 stimulus check under the CARES Act and don’t typically file tax returns will have more time to submit their information to the IRS to get their payment.

The IRS announced Monday that the previous deadline for non-filers has been extended from Oct. 15 to Nov. 21. Individuals whose incomes fall below $12,200 and weren’t claimed as dependents by someone else can use the non-filer tool to submit their information. Couples and people experiencing homelessness are also eligible to use the tool.

“We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Under the CARES Act, signed into law in March, Americans who made up to $75,000 per year were supposed to get a $1,200 stimulus check. The income cap was set at $99,000 and stimulus payments were scaled down from there. Joint filers who earned less than $150,000 received $2,400. Parents could also receive $500 per child under 17.

The IRS said it sent out around 9 million letters in September to people who could be eligible to receive stimulus checks but don’t file tax returns.

“The IRS is deeply involved in processing and programming that overlaps filing seasons,” Rettig said. “Any further extension beyond November would adversely impact our work on the 2020 and 2021 filing seasons. The Non-filers portal has been available since the spring and has been used successfully by many millions of Americans.”

The extended deadline doesn’t apply to tax filers who requested an extension and still need to file their federal returns by Oct. 15.