Two hand sanitizers recalled and 14 added to the FDA’s Do Not Use list in 16 days

Weakness, ‘toxic’ methanol and packaging that includes Barbie, Hot Wheels and Minions put 14 hand sanitizers on FDA’s Do Not Use list over the last two and a half weeks.

Two hand sanitizers on the list have been recalled over the last week.

The FDA’s list started in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic with hand sanitizers from Mexico that tested positive for methanol, which the FDA terms as “toxic” if either ingested or rubbed into the skin, or were believed to be made in the same facility as those with methanol.

Now, it includes hand sanitizers from numerous countries that test as being “subpotent” (too weak) and having 1-propanol or being believed to be made in the same place as those hand sanitizers.

Or having Paw Patrol packaging.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Updates to the Do Not Use list

▪ The FDA said C&G Laboratorios’ Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel tested positive for methanol, but has neither a National Drug Codes (NDC) list number nor any evidence it’s reached the U.S. market.

▪ Corporativo Bureli made SOHO Fresh Hand Sanitizer Gel Antibacterial. The SOHO Fresh with NDC No. 79081-000-03 tested positive for methanol. The rest were made at the same facility.

▪ Guangshou Youxing Cosmetics’ V&W Advance Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel came up as subpotent for ethanol alcohol in FDA tests.

V&W Moisturizing Refreshing Spray Sanitizer, V&W Advance Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel and V&W Premium Disinfecting Wipes all made the list by association (believed to be made at the same facility).

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

▪ Inovaker Lab’s Hand+ Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution also tested as subpotent for ethyl alcohol.

Two of the Inovaker Lab products on the list as made in the same place are EMHS1 Alcohol Hand Sanitizer and EMHS1 Advanced Isopropyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer. They’re distributed by the Sayida Group, a company not registered with the state of Florida and with a Miami Beach virtual office address.

EMHS1 Hand+ Hand Sanitizer, distributed by Miami Beach’s Sayida Group. National Drug Codes List

Inovaker’s other contributions to the list are El Bueno Hand Sanitizer; Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75; Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75; and Inovaker Hand Sanitizer.

▪ Rodriguez Fierro, Marco Antonio made Natural Gold Gel Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution, which tested as subpotent for ethanol alcohol. FDA says this hasn’t hit the U.S. market yet, and put an import alert on Natural Gold to prevent it from getting to the market.

▪ The child magnet packaging of Soleo Cosmetic’s Smart Care hand sanitizers makes the pouches look a little too much like kid-marketed snack food or drinks. Either by curiosity or carelessness, it’s too easy to imagine kids consuming the hand sanitizer instead of rubbing them into the skin.

So, as stated in this Miami Herald article, the FDA put the Barbie, Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol, Minions, Trolls World Tour and JoJo Siwa Dreamer hand sanitizers on the list on Sept. 24.

Smart Care’s Hot Wheels hand sanitizer, one of six Smart Care kid-marketed hand sanitizers recalled. National Drug Codes list

Recalls

▪ DMM Vission recalled five lots of Cleaner Hand Sanitizer, NDC Nos. 75799-000-02 and 75799-000-04, which were on the Do Not Use List because they were made in the same facility as SYP Health Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel, which tested as having methanol.

The lot Nos. of Cleaner recalled are LC2020407, LC2020408, LC2020502, LC2020504 and LC2020507.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can call DMM Vission in Mexico at +52 5547578351 or email dmmvissionrecall@yahoo.com.

Cleaner Hand Sanitizer. FDA

▪ Distributor Ashtel Studios recalled the aforementioned Smart Care hand sanitizers on Thursday.