Carnival Cruise Line tightening COVID-19 vaccination requirements amid delta spread

Carnival Vista cruise ship, owned and operated by Carnival Cruise Line, sits docked inside PortMiami in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Carnival Cruise Line is tightening its vaccine mandate beginning this week, announcing that Covid vaccination will be required for all passengers except children under 12 and adults with medical conditions that prohibit inoculation.

The move came Sunday, three days after the Bahamas issued an emergency order barring cruise ships from entering the country’s ports beginning Sept. 3 unless all passengers over 12 have gotten the shots. An exception is made for those with medical issues that preclude inoculation.

Other major cruise lines had already imposed strict inoculation requirements, despite a Florida law that bans companies from demanding proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.

Carnival cited the order in announcing the updated vaccination rules, saying it was adapting to “evolving requirements of some of its destinations.”

The mandate applies to departures from all Atlantic and Gulf homeports, the company said. Previously, Carnival followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines requiring at least 95% of all guests and crew be fully vaccinated; the cruise line said all of its crew members have gotten the shots. The new rule is effective Aug. 28 through October.

“The requirements for cruise ships to enter ports outside the U.S. continue to evolve, and Carnival Cruise Line must operate in full compliance with these regulations,” Carnival brand ambassador John Heald wrote on Facebook. He added, “We believe these will be will temporary measures and apologise for any disruption caused to our guests.”

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings sued Florida over the law, which has been championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. A federal judge sided with Norwegian earlier this month, and the company became the first to require every person on board in Florida to be fully vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean also updated its vaccination policy to comply with the Bahamas order. For cruises departing from any U.S. port, the shots are required for all guests over 12.

On Friday, meanwhile, the CDC changed its guidance to recommend that anyone at risk of increased illness avoid taking a cruise regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

“Travelers who are at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide, regardless of vaccination status,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

“If you are at increased risk for severe illness and considering cruise travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, discuss this type of travel with your healthcare professional. Older adults and people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are more likely to get severely ill if they get COVID-19. People with weakened immune systems, including people who take medicines that suppress their immune systems, may not be protected even if fully vaccinated.”