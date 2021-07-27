Here are the ships cruising from Florida ports

Cruise ships dock at PortMiami in April. One cruise line now wants to require COVID vaccines. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Cruises are back and here are the ships that are cruising from Florida ports:

Carnival Cruise Line currently has one ship operating from Florida on six and eight-night voyages to the eastern and southern Caribbean, respectively: Carnival Horizon from Miami. The company also has CDC approval to begin operating Carnival Sunrise from Miami and Carnival Magic and Carnival Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral this summer. Carnival requires all passengers to be vaccinated, but offers a small number of pre-approved waivers for each cruise. Starting on July 31, all unvaccinated passengers 12 years old or older on Florida cruises will have to purchase COVID-19 travel insurance.

Royal Caribbean International currently has one ship operating from Florida on three and four-night voyages to The Bahamas: Freedom of the Seas from Miami. Royal Caribbean International recommends that everyone eligible be vaccinated. Starting on Aug. 1, all unvaccinated passengers 12 years old or older on Florida cruises will have to purchase COVID-19 travel insurance.

Celebrity Cruises currently has two ships operating from Florida: Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Equinox from Fort Lauderdale. Celebrity Edge is doing seven-night voyages to the eastern Caribbean. Celebrity Equinox is doing seven-night cruises to the eastern and western Caribbean. Celebrity Cruises requires that all passengers 16 years old or older be vaccinated, and will require that all passengers 12 years old or older be vaccinated starting Aug. 1.

Norwegian Cruise Line has CDC approval to begin operating Norwegian Gem from Miami. The ship plans to start seven-night voyages to the western Caribbean on Aug. 15. Norwegian Cruise Line plans to require all passengers be vaccinated.

MSC Cruises has CDC approval to begin operating MSC Meraviglia from Miami. The ship plans to start three- and four-night voyages to The Bahamas on Aug. 2. MSC Cruises recommends that all passengers be vaccinated and requires unvaccinated passengers who are 12 years old and older to purchase COVID-19 travel insurance.

More ships have plans to begin operating this summer from Florida ports but they do not yet have CDC approval.