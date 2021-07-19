‘Up to the challenge.’ Miami-Dade’s tourism marketing bureau is getting a new CEO

Miami-Dade County’s tourism marketing bureau is getting a new CEO.

The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau has appointed David Whitaker to take over as president and chief executive officer on Aug. 16. That’s when longtime president and CEO William Talbert III will step down to a supporting role before becoming a consultant for the bureau in October.

Whitaker’s appointment follows a six-month nationwide search, the bureau said.

Whitaker, 61, did a 17-year stint with the bureau, most recently working as the executive vice president and chief marketing officer. He left Miami in 2007 to work for Toronto’s tourism marking agency and then Chicago’s in 2016. He will lead the GMCVB’s staff of 52 people.

David Whitaker will take over as CEO of the Greater Miami Convention sand Visitors Bureau on August 16, 2021. GMCVB

“He’s coming home and hopes to do what he loves to do which is help this town and help this community succeed every way that he can help,” said bureau Chairman Bruce Orosz. “David is up to the challenge.”

Top of his list will be filling out the calendar for the Miami Beach Convention Center, which reopened in 2018 after a three-year, $620 million renovation. Conventions have been canceled for much of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing lower occupancy rates at large hotels that depend on meeting business.

“The convention center is going to be a game changer for Miami and Miami Beach,” Whitaker said. “There’s no reason why it won’t be one of the busiest centers in North America, that’s a tremendous opportunity.”

International travel to Miami is still lagging compared to 2019, but the county’s hospitality sector has rebounded quicker than many in the industry anticipated thanks to increased domestic leisure travel. In May, 3,338,296 passengers — two-thirds of them domestic — moved through Miami International Airport, down 12% compared to May 2019, when domestic passengers accounted for 52% of total travelers, according to airport statistics.

“Miami has done very well and is recovering rather quickly compared to other places,” Whitaker said. “That speaks volumes to the brand reputation, a desired destination.”

After 20 years at the helm of the GMCVB, Talbert, 76, will step down in October and work for the bureau as a consultant through October 2022.