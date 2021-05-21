Are you waiting in line at the Miami airport? A tech issue is causing your headache

Travelers at Miami International Airport and other airports across the country experienced delays early Friday after a system wide technical issue made it difficult for people to book tickets and check-in for flights from multiple carriers. Getty Images

Travelers at Miami International Airport and other airports across the country experienced delays early Friday after a technical issue made it difficult for people to book tickets and check-in for flights from several carriers.

American Airlines told the Miami Herald early Friday that the issue was with Sabre, a service that some carriers use for bookings. Some JetBlue flights were also affected. American Airlines says its issue has been resolved.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Video taken by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 showed long lines at MIA early Friday, with people waiting to check-in or rebook flights.

Airport spokesman Greg Chin recommends passengers plan to arrive earlier to MIA for their expected flight.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said it was not experiencing any issues, and that any prior technical issues were “short lived and resolved.”

