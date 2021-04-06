Tourism & Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line to restart cruises in Caribbean, Greece this summer

The Norwegian Escape cruise ship sits docked at PortMiami in Miami, Florida, on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Norwegian Cruise Line will launch its first cruises in more than a year from the Caribbean and Greece this summer.

Norwegian announced Tuesday it will start seven-day cruises from Athens, Greece, on July 25; from Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Aug. 7; and from La Romana, Dominican Republic, on Aug. 15.

The move comes a day after the company pledged to require all passengers and crew to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — a bid to gain permission from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to restart cruises from U.S. ports. That permission depends on how many Americans get vaccinated, how well COVID-19 variants can be kept at bay, and how fast cruise companies can secure agreements with local ports and health authorities in the U.S. cities they plan to visit, the CDC’s Martin Cetron said in an interview Monday.

Norwegian’s decision to restart elsewhere in the interim follows similar tacks by competitors Royal Caribbean Group and Crystal Cruises, which will launch from Caribbean pots in June and July, respectively.

The company’s Greek cruises on its Norwegian Jade ship will visit islands Iraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos, Katakolon, Corfu and Santorini. Cruises from Montego Bay, Jamaica, on its Norwegian Joy ship will visit the company’s private beach in Harvest Caye, Belize; Roatán, Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico; and Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Cruises on its Norwegian Gem ship from La Romana, Dominican Republic will visit Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. John’s, U.S. Virgin Islands.

