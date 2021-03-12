Franchise Expo this weekend marks first trade show in Miami since COVID-19 pandemic began

Two exhibitors for ‘Facial Mania’ find their name tags during the opening of the Franchise Expo, at Miami Airport & Convention Center (MACC) in Miami, Florida, on Friday, Mar., 12, 2021. The Franchise Expo is the first trade show being held in Miami since the COVID-19 pandemic began. dvarela@miamiherald.com

The first trade show held in Miami since the COVID-19 pandemic began is coming to town this weekend.

Franchise Expo, featuring 72 franchise brands, is open to the public at the Miami Airport Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday. As of Thursday, more than 1,500 attendees had registered, according to event manager Ted O’Shea.

“All wanting to start businesses in South Florida,” O’Shea said.

The show kicked off Friday with a trade day. The public expo will feature educational seminars for those interested in starting a franchise. Attendance is free for those who pre-register and $29 at the door. Masks are required, and there will be sanitation stations throughout the expo hall, O’Shea said.

The pandemic has tanked the conventions and meetings business that makes up a large part of Miami’s hotel bookings and overall tourism industry. The Miami Beach Convention Center will be hosting its first visiting convention business on March 22 with the JIS Convention of jewelers and on April 30-May 3 with the Aesthetic Society meetings.