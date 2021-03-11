Treehouse Hotel, cousin to 1 Hotel, to make U.S. debut in Brickell in 2025

The Treehouse hotel brand will make its U.S. debut in Miami in 2025 with a 62-story, 191-room tower in Brickell. SHoP Architects and JDS Development Group

Treehouse Hotel plans to make its U.S. debut in Miami in 2025.

The nature-inspired hotel brand owned by Miami-based Starwood Capital Group’s SH Hotels & Resorts is coming to Brickell’s 1 Southside Park development. The project will be 62 stories tall and have 191 rooms, the company said.

SH Hotels & Resorts also owns the 1 Hotel South Beach brand. The only other Treehouse hotel opened in London in 2019.

Construction on the Brickell hotel at the 1105-1133 SW Second Ave. site began last month and is projected to be completed in 2025. New York-based JSD Development is leading the project’s development. New York-based Rockwell Group and SHoP Architects designed the hotel.

Known for its fun programming and welcoming feel, Treehouse is a less exclusive version of the 1 Hotel brand, where a South Beach room for the upcoming weekend is priced at $1,200. The company plans to feature repurposed materials like flooring and lights in the rooms designed with boating inspiration from the nearby Miami River. The hotel will have two rooftop pools, one main restaurant and a meeting space on the 25th floor.

“Like its London counterpart, Treehouse Brickell will be as much a destination for travelers as a local hangout, and will introduce a new kind of thoughtful, fun and imaginative hospitality experience to the area,” said Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht in a statement.

JDS spent $24 million for the land at the 1 Southside Park site. The project will include the hotel, office space, commercial space, residential units, parking spaces and a refurbished Southside Parka and fire station. The project has faced opposition from the Brickell Homeowners Association, which worried about its size and plans to limit park access during construction.