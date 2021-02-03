Azamara cruise fans will find the programs they love - and more - from new owners 

Azamara Quest, sails through the Suez canal, Egypt, in this April 30, 2010 file photo from the Red sea towards the Mediterranean sea on its way to Athens. (AP Photo/File) AP

As cruising remains banned nearly worldwide, Azamara cruise line is preparing to test the waters on its own for the first time in the company’s 14 year history.

After a sale from Royal Caribbean Group to private equity firm Sycamore Partners wraps up in March, Miami based-Azamara plans to welcome a new ship to its fleet and a new executive to its C-suite as it prepares to resume cruises — whenever that may happen.

The upscale cruise line, one of the world’s smallest, is known for its immersive programming that keeps passengers ashore late into the evening and sometimes overnight. The focus is less on sailing — aboard 700-passenger, old-style ships with fewer balcony cabins — than on the destinations and shore-side experiences. That approach, pioneered by former CEO Larry Pimentel, who left the company in April after 11 years, has been widely copied by competitors.

New York-based Sycamore, known for recent investments in distressed retail chains, will largely be hands-off when it comes to operations, said chief operating officer Carol Cabezas.

“They’ve been very upfront in saying they love the product; they love our U.S. team,” she said. “For the most part they are very happy to let us continue doing what we’re doing.”

That will be key to future success, said Colleen McDaniel, editor in chief of Cruise Critic. Passengers will expect the same tailored service and intimate shore tours with local guides.

“They need to continue on the things they do,” she said. “They have a very loyal set of cruisers who love the cruise line, who love the intimate service. If you step on board the ship they know you already by name.”

For now, most of the work will be focused on renovating a new ship, Carnival Corporation’s Pacific Princess, that the company purchased last month, and working with European regulators to determine when it is safe to resume cruises. The new ship, which can accommodate 670 passengers, is expected to enter service during the 2022 Europe season.

Cabezas said the company is looking at procuring vaccines so that it can inoculate its ship-board staff once cruising resumes. Cruises resumed briefly in Europe over the summer, but mostly shut down again amid spikes in COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve talked with colleagues involved with operations in Europe over the summer,” she said. “There have been some fits and starts in certain areas...Once we get to the spring and early summer the environment is going to look different. Vaccines are in play now.”

When the $210 million sale was first announced, longtime Azamara fans were nervous about the company’s future. But Cabezas is upbeat about the result — particularly at a time when the largest cruise companies are looking to downsize. Royal Caribbean Group competitor Carnival Corporation is in the process of selling off 18 of its ships, many to be scrapped.

In fact, the company’s small ships may be better positioned to resume cruises during or after the pandemic, as passengers may prefer their size, said McDaniel.

“We’re all on hold for the moment in terms of cruising, but under the water we are working fast and furious to be able to get back in service as soon as possible once it’s healthy and safe to do so,” said Cabezas. “When we add to that the plans we need to make for our new vessel, our team is going to be extremely busy.”

The company will be beefing up its Miami-based staff, said Cabezas, as it finds a need for positions formerly managed by its parent company — accounting, procurement, and technology. The shore-based staff currently has about 100 people.

“We certainly intend to stay in the Miami area,” she said. “There’s great talent within Miami when it comes to the cruise industry.”

In addition to a new ship, the company is getting a new executive chairman who knows the industry well. Former Holland America Line president Orlando Ashford left his position as president of Carnival Corp.’s Holland America Line in May and advised Sycamore Partners about which cruise line to purchase, said Cabezas.

Ashford’s appointment and the new ship have loyal Azamara cruisers reassured.

“In the beginning there was a lot of concern expressed on our message boards,” said McDaniel. “Any growth during the period of COVID we should look at optimistically, looking forward to the future.”