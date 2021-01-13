Despite COVID turmoil, construction underway at PortMiami’s newest cruise terminal

By November, PortMiami will open another glossy new cruise terminal in its years-long effort to remake the city skyline.

Despite cruising’s pandemic stall, Miami-Dade County celebrated groundbreaking Tuesday for the palm grove-inspired Terminal V — named for the industry’s newest cruise company, Virgin Voyages.

“This industry is resilient,” said Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin, over the sound of bulldozers and hammering just yards away from him. “The future is very bright.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, port director Juan Kuryla and eight county commissioners attended the groundbreaking ceremony delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic from its June construction start. It was the first celebratory event of its kind at the port since the pandemic paralyzed the cruise industry in mid-March.

Construction of Virgin Voyages’ Terminal V is underway at PortMiami in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, CEO of Virgin Voyages Tom McAlpin and county commissioners participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the construction project. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Virgin first announced the new terminal in November 2018, long before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the industry. Royal Caribbean Group opened the first branded terminal of its kind at the port in 2018, followed by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in 2020. MSC Cruises and Carnival Corporation are also planning new dedicated terminals.

Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady, was scheduled to begin cruising from PortMiami in March, just as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention banned cruising after COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths on several ships. Scarlet Lady never hosted passengers from Miami and has since left U.S. waters for Italy, where McAlpin said it is easier to get crew to and from the ship.

Amid the industry upheaval, the Virgin cruise terminal’s future was in doubt, according to Michael Roblin, a senior project manager with Suffolk Construction, the lead building firm.

“This project almost went away,” he said.

Originally slated to cost Miami-Dade County around $179 million, the Terminal V project was deemed too expensive when Virgin and PortMiami renegotiated terms after the shutdown. The design and construction teams adjusted the plans to lower the price tag, Roblin said. For example, a planned bridge from the parking garage across the street was scrapped, and the construction company donated some funds.

Senior project manager with Suffolk Construction Michael Roblin gives a tour of the construction being done at Virgin Voyages’ Terminal V at PortMiami on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The changes trimmed about $20 million. The project — which now costs $158,641,073.20, according to an agreement approved by Miami-Dade commissioners in October — is still expected to meet its original completion date of November of this year. The project includes adding land and a new seawall to allow Virgin’s ships to dock at the port’s end, perpendicular to existing moorings.

Whether passenger cruises will be operating by then is still an open question. Companies are still awaiting guidance from the CDC about how they will be conducting mock cruises, the next step in a long list of requirements from the agency before cruising can resume.

For now, Virgin Voyages has canceled all cruises through May 8. The company’s second ship, Valiant Lady, is expected to debut in July. Virgin Voyages will pay the county back for the cost of the terminal and more in passenger fees over the course of its 30-year usage deal.

Designed by Miami-based architecture firm Arquitectonica, the terminal’s roof will resemble a palm canopy for passengers waiting to board looking up from inside the terminal and for those looking down from the ship’s upper decks. Nestled directly next to the port bridge, the ship will have a direct view of AmericanAirlines Arena, the Dame Zaha Hadid building, and the rest of the downtown Miami skyline.

McAlpin, the Virgin Voyages CEO and Miami native, called the view “iconic.”

“We’ve got the best spot,” he said.

CEO of Virgin Voyages Tom McAlpin participates in the groundbreaking ceremony for Virgin Voyages’ Terminal V at PortMiami on Jan. 12, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

McAlpin said the building is on track to achieve “gold” status from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), second only to “platinum” in the organization’s rating system for building sustainability. It will be the first building to achieve LEED “gold” status at the port. Royal Caribbean Group’s Terminal A is LEED “silver.”

“We want to do the right thing,” said McAlpin. “It didn’t make sense for us to build a new terminal if it wasn’t LEED gold. We put a lot of effort into it. It costs a little bit more obviously to do that, but we think it’s the right thing to do.“

Five hundred construction workers have worked on the project thus far, and Roblin expects another 500 will work on it before it is completed. To account for sea level rise, the floor of the terminal sits 11.5 feet above the water, Roblin said.

Though the timing for cruising’s comeback is still uncertain, Mayor Levine Cava said the Terminal V groundbreaking is a positive sign of the industry’s recovery.

“The industry understands that they can’t have a repeat of what has happened in the past,” she said. “Everyone is waiting and watching for when it is safe to sail again. We are the Cruising Capital. ... We’ve been very innovative and aggressive to make sure we remain the Cruising Capital.”