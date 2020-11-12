Passengers test positive aboard first Caribbean cruise restart during COVID-19 pandemic

The cruise ship SeaDream 1 at the quay in Bodoe, Norway, Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020. The cruise ship with 123 passengers on board and a crew of 85 has docked in the Norwegian harbor of Bodoe but no one can disembark after a former passenger from Denmark tested positive for the coronavirus upon returning home. (Sondre Skjelvik/NTB Scanpix via AP) AP

A familiar COVID-19 scene is playing out off Barbados, where cruise passengers are confined to their rooms after fellow passengers tested positive for the virus.

Despite two negative PCR COVID-19 tests for each passenger prior to boarding, the captain of the SeaDream 1 announced Wednesday that a passenger had tested positive on a less-reliable rapid test, four days into its seven-night voyage from Barbados. The ship is currently anchored off Bridgetown as the staff conducts more tests. All 53 passengers are confined to their rooms. The ship has a double capacity of 112 passengers.

The ship is the first to resume cruises in the Caribbean since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Several travel writers are on board the ship, invited by the company to chronicle the voyage. During the first two days of the cruise, which left Barbados on Saturday, passengers and crew were not required to wear masks, according to cruise writer Gene Sloan, who is on board.

“All guests were tested twice prior to embarkation and we are in the process of re-testing guests.” said SeaDream’s executive vice president Andreas Brynestad in a statement. “We are working closely with local health and government authorities to resolve this situation in the best possible way. Our main priority is the health and safety of our crew, guests, and the communities we visit.”

The company’s announcement said that more than one passenger has tested positive, and all 66 crew members have tested negative. Rapid tests are less effective than PCR tests and can produce false positives.

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Investigation How many coronavirus cases have been linked to cruises? Check out the latest numbers The Miami Herald investigated COVID-19 outbreaks on cruise ships. Explore the findings of the most comprehensive tracking system of coronavirus cases linked to the cruise industry.

Cruises in the U.S. remain canceled through the end of the year. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its cruise ban this month and put in place phased requirements companies need to meet before they can welcome passengers again. The agency will require weekly PCR testing of crew members, pre-boarding PCR testing for passengers and masks for all crew.

The SeaDream 1 voyage is being closely watched by the industry as cruise companies work to meet the new CDC requirements. During a webinar with travel advisors Thursday, SeaTrade Cruises reported that Royal Caribbean Group Chairman Richard Fain said the SeaDream 1 situation has been handled well so far.

“So I would look at the few instances we’ve had of cases as success stories,” Fain said. “We are able to deal with these things, isolated cases, in an isolated way. That’s the objective.”