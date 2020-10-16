Carnival ships will need court approval 60 days before restarting cruises, judge says

Carnival Fascination passengers look out from their balconies at PortMiami amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

A federal judge said she plans to require Carnival Corporation to certify that each of its cruise ships is compliant with its probation obligations 60 days before reentering U.S. waters to restart cruises.

The forthcoming order from U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Florida Patricia Seitz could inhibit the company’s plans to resume cruise operations in the United States on Dec. 1. Seitz made the announcement at a status conference Friday in the company’s ongoing criminal case for environmental crimes.

Seitz said the order will require ships to notify her 60 days in advance of reentering U.S. waters, and each ship will have to have a certification from CEO Arnold Donald regarding its status of environmental compliance.

“I will determine whether the level of compliance...whether it is appropriate that that ship enter and operate in US waters,” she said.

Carnival Corp. has been on probation since April 2017 after pleading guilty to environmental crimes — dumping oily waste into the ocean for a period of eight years from its Princes Cruises ships — and paying a $40 million fine. In June 2019, the company pleaded guilty again to violating probation, paid a $20 million fine, and agreed to more strict oversight during its remaining years on probation. Throughout its probation, the company has continued to violate environmental laws.

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

U.S. health authorities banned cruises on March 14 amid COVID-19 outbreaks on several ships. Late last month the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention extended its “no-sail” order through Oct. 31.

At the start of Friday’s hearing, Seitz said she would sign her order requiring the 60-day notice that evening. Lawyers for Carnival Corp. David Kelly and David Markus begged her to reconsider. Kelly claimed her announcement had already hurt the company financially. Markus said the order was “not justified.”

“The market has already reacted to this. This could have a huge negative impact on the company,” Kelly said.

Carnival Corp. shares closed up 0.43% Friday at $14.08 and remained relatively flat in immediate after-hours trading.

Carnival pulled all of its ships out of U.S. waters in June right before the CDC began to publish COVID-19 infection levels on cruise ships. Carnival Corp. has not been required to report illnesses or submit its ships to inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard since then.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

At the end of the hearing, Seitz agreed to share the order with the company on Friday evening and give it 24 hours to provide feedback before issuing it.











