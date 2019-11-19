Here’s a look at Virgin Voyages’ second ship Valiant Lady coming to Miami in 2021

South Florida-based Virgin Voyages will debut its second ship, the Valiant Lady, in Barcelona in May 2021.

The ship will sail from Barcelona on seven-night round-trip cruises during the summer of 2021 to Mediterranean destinations in France, Italy and Spain, including Friday overnight stays in Ibiza. Then, the ship will head to Miami for Caribbean cruises during the winter season.

Bookings for the Valiant Lady ship will open in December.

The South Florida-based cruise company, the newest to the cruise industry, is on a ship-building blitz with four ships on order from the Italian company Fincantieri. Its first, Scarlet Lady, will debut in Miami in April 2020, followed by Valiant Lady in 2021. Two others will come into service in 2022 and 2023. The ships will be large enough to accommodate 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew members.

Also in 2021, Virgin will unveil its cruise terminal at PortMiami, designed by Arquitectonica for $179 million, by the end of the year. Miami-Dade County is funding the project, and in return the company guarantees it will pay the county nearly $700 million in passenger fees over the course of the 30-year agreement.