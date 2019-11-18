A Carnival passenger fell from his balcony and died. Police are investigating

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that a passenger died on the Carnival Horizon ship on Friday, November 15, 2019 as the ship was returning to PortMiami. Miami-Dade police are investigating. Miami

A passenger died on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Friday. Miami-Dade police are investigating.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that an adult male passenger died after falling from a balcony to a deck below. Carnival Cruise Line said the passenger died as the ship was returning to PortMiami Friday from a six-night cruise around the Western Caribbean.

Miami-Dade police typically investigate deaths on ships that depart from PortMiami, a county-run facility, a spokesperson said Monday.

