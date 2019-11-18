A Carnival passenger fell from his balcony and died. Police are investigating

Tourism & Cruises

A passenger died on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Friday. Miami-Dade police are investigating.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that an adult male passenger died after falling from a balcony to a deck below. Carnival Cruise Line said the passenger died as the ship was returning to PortMiami Friday from a six-night cruise around the Western Caribbean.

Miami-Dade police typically investigate deaths on ships that depart from PortMiami, a county-run facility, a spokesperson said Monday.

Taylor Dolven
Taylor Dolven covers the tourism industry at the Miami Herald, where she aims to tell stories about the people who work in tourism and the people who enjoy it. Previously, she worked at Vice News in Brooklyn, NY, where she won a Front Page Award from the Newswomen’s Club of NY for a national investigation of police shootings.
