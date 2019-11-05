Celebrity Xpedition evacuated after running aground in the Galapagos

Celebrity Cruise’s ship, the Celebrity Xpedition, ran aground Nov. 5, 2019 in the Galapagos. Celebrity Cruises/Twitter

Forty-six passengers and several crew members had to be evacuated Tuesday night from Celebrity Cruises’ ship, the Celebrity Xpedition, after it ran aground in the Galapagos, the cruise line’s parent company Miami-based Royal Caribbean announced.

The company said in a social media post that no one was injured on the ship that gives guests “an experience like no other” of the famed archipelago off Ecuador in the Pacific Ocean.

It was not immediately clear how the ship ran aground or if there was an environmental impact.

“We are unaware of any environmental impact at this point but we will continue to check closely,” the company said in the statement.

The guests and “non essential crew” were being picked up by Celebrity Xpedition’s sister ship Celebrity Flora, the company said.It added: “We are assessing the ship’s condition and will update as needed.”