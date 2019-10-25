Tourism & Cruises
Carnival Dream cruise ship passenger missing after going overboard near Galveston, Texas
A 26-year-old Carnival Dream cruise ship passenger is missing after going overboard Thursday night near Galveston, Texas.
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for the male passenger about 47 miles off the coast. At the time he went overboard, the 3,600-passenger ship was on a four-day, round-trip cruise from Galveston to Cozumel, Mexico.
The Coast Guard released the Miami-based cruise company from the search overnight and the ship continued on its way to Cozumel, the company said.
“We are saddened by this outcome and the onboard CareTeam is assisting the guest’s family,” the company said in a statement.
In July, a Carnival Cruise Line employee from India went overboard from the Carnival Victory ship near Cuba and was never found.
