Customs computers down across the country with long wait times at MIA

A federal screener works at a checkpoint at Miami International Airport, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Miami. U.S. Customs and Border Protection systems went down Friday, Aug. 16, causing long wait times at MIA. AP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection computers are down across the country and about 1,000 people are stuck in the passport line at Miami International Airport.

The MIA computers went down at around 4:30p.m. Friday, said airport spokesperson Greg Chin. They have been working intermittently, according to Chin.

In a statement spokesperson for CBP Keith Smith said the agency is processing travelers using alternative methods. “Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

Friday evening is peak time for international arrivals. More than two dozen international flights are scheduled to arrive between 4:30p.m. and 6:00p.m and another 15 before 7:00 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The passport hall is completely full, they’re processing manually as quickly as they can,” Chin said.

Disruptions at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were limited, said spokesman Greg Meyer. The system came back on on line in time to process travelers from afternoon flights.