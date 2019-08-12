Foundation set for downtown Miami’s latest hotel-condo high rise: YotelPad

Foundation is poured for new 31-story YotelPad condo-hotel building in downtown Miami on August 10, 2019.

As the condo market has slowed, project starts have become less frequent. Still, the 31-story YotelPad, a tech-savvy condo hotel in downtown Miami, cemented construction Saturday with 100 cement trucks pouring 1,000 cubic yards of concrete.

The mixed-use building at 227 NE 2nd Street is expected to be finished by early 2021. It will house 453 hotel and condo units and three robot concierges.

Aria Development Group and the Kuwait-based AQARAT real estate company are leading the project with contractor Beauchamp Construction. Architecture firm Stantec designed the building.

Residences at YotelPad start at around $300,000, with studio, one, and two-bedrooms available. In addition to the 231 condo units, there are 222 hotel rooms. Amenities include a pool, hot tub, bar, valet parking, and the robot concierges that deliver things to residences and hotel rooms and offer directions.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Property owners can rent out their units on a short-term basis via sites like Airbnb, or through Yotel’s own vacation rental program.

Yotel already has nine tech-savvy hotels aimed at millennial travelers in locations across the world including Boston, Singapore, San Francisco and Istambul. The YotelPad in Miami will be the third condo-hotel for Yotel after openings in Park City, Utah in 2020 and Mammoth Village, Calif. in 2021.