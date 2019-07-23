Frontier Airlines launches seven new nonstop flights from MIA this fall

In this Feb. 22, 2010, file photo, Frontier Airlines jetliners sit stacked up at gates along the A concourse at Denver International Airport. AP

New flights on low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines are coming to Miami International Airport this fall.

The Denver-based airline known for offering bare-bones fares is launching nonstop service from MIA to Boston; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Detroit; Hartford, Connecticut; Las Vegas; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Frontier is offering introductory one-way fares as low as $49 through July 25, 2019.

Flights to Las Vegas will begin on Sept. 10, Cincinnati and Cleveland on Oct. 10, and Boston, Detroit, Hartford and San Juan on Nov. 14 and 15.

Frontier began flying from MIA in 2014, and currently provides nonstop service to Atlanta, Denver, New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The airline has canceled service from MIA to smaller markets like Buffalo, New York, and Providence, Rhode Island, first launched in 2017, and is focusing on larger markets, according to a spokesperson for the company.