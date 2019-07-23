South Florida parks want to lure you outside with shark movies, mimosas and paddleboard yoga

South Dade Park at 28151 SW 164 Ave has a new eight-lane swimming pool with a water slide and two new soccer spaces for pick up games. Miami-Dade County

Summer is almost gone, and South Florida parks have a lot going on before it’s over.

Playgrounds, pools, movies, and brunch are among the new activities and amenities available at parks from Hollywood to South Dade.

“Most people when they think about being in the outdoors they think they have to travel outside of South Florida,” said Dane White, co-owner of the company ROAM, which provides outdoor adventure services in several South Florida state parks. “Miami has quite a bit of outdoors. We’re trying to build awareness, you don’t have to go away to explore nature.”

Many of the outdoor activities available center around the water, providing a way to beat the record-breaking heat, while still getting outside.

Here’s what’s new at South Florida parks:

Activities

ROAM upgraded its fleet of kayaks to Ocean Kayaks and bikes to Specialized bicycles for rent in Oleta River, Mizell-Johnson and Hugh Taylor Birch State Parks daily. Price depends on rental length. ROAM

Movie on the water: On Friday, July 26 at 9 p.m., those 16 and older can watch a screening of the thriller “The Meg” about a deep sea creature from the comfort of a floatie on the water at Oleta River State Park at 3400 NE 163rd St. in North Miami Beach. Doors open at 8 p.m.; cost is $10 per person.

Paddleboard yoga: Do your best to balance on your paddle board at Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach Sundays at 10:30 a.m. $30 gets you a paddleboard and a ticket to the class.

Sunrise paddle and brunch: Get in an early morning paddle and then reward yourself with a mimosa at Mizell-Johnson State Park at 6503 N Ocean Dr. in Dania Beach on Aug. 4 at 8 a.m. Cost is $45.95 and comes with a paddle board, brunch item and beverage.

Sunset kayak tours: Cruise through the water as the sun goes down every Friday at Oleta River, Mizell-Johnson and Hugh Taylor Birch State Parks. Cost is around $35.

Amenities

A new 10,800-square-foot playground is ready for climbing and sliding at Biscayne Shores and Gardens Park at 11525 NE 14 Ave. Miami-Dade County

Pool and pitches: South Dade Park at 28151 SW 164 Ave has a new eight-lane swimming pool with a water slide and two new soccer spaces for pick up games.

Playground: A new 10,800-square-foot playground is ready for climbing and sliding at Biscayne Shores and Gardens Park at 11525 NE 14 Ave.

Sunscreen for all: The splash pad at Westwind Lakes Park, located at 6805 SW 152 Ave., has a sunscreen dispenser provided by the non-profit RDK Melanoma Foundation to prevent skin cancer.