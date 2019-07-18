MSC Cruises nearing finish on private island destination in the Bahamas

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, a private island destination in the Bahamas Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, a private island destination in the Bahamas, will be ready in November 2019. Take a look at it! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, a private island destination in the Bahamas, will be ready in November 2019. Take a look at it!

MSC Cruises is nearly finished transforming a former sand-mining island in the Bahamas into a private destination for its passengers.

The Geneva-based cruise company with U.S. headquarters in South Florida will open Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in November.

MSC is hoping to differentiate itself by avoiding the thrills and focusing on activities centered around the island’s natural assets: the water, the sand and the sunshine. An interior lagoon will feature water sports. The island will have a lighthouse bar, buffet food court and ice cream parlor. Passengers will be able to move back and forth between the shore and the ship throughout the day, the company said.

Private Bahamian destinations are nothing new for cruise companies. South Florida-based Virgin Voyages will open one in Bimini in April 2020. Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings already have them.

As of November 2019 all MSC Cruises ships sailing from Miami will stop at Ocean Cay.