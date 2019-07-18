Here’s a first look at Virgin Voyages’ private Bahamas destination

Take a look at Virgin Voyages’ private Bahamas destination Take a look at the new Virgin Voyages' private Bahamas destination. Its Beach Club at Bimini will be ready in April 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the new Virgin Voyages' private Bahamas destination. Its Beach Club at Bimini will be ready in April 2020.

The newest cruise company to the industry, South Florida-based Virgin Voyages, is following in the footsteps of its competitors and opening a private destination in the Bahamas.

Beach Club at Bimini will open in April 2020 when Virgin Voyages’ first ship dubbed the Scarlet Lady sets sail from Miami.

The destination is designed by Miami-based architectural firm EoA Group, which has experience designing similar projects including the Izumi Japanese restaurants aboard Royal Caribbean ships and the 1 Hotel South Beach pool area.

The beach club will have at least two pools, six bars, and Virgin red umbrellas covering beach loungers. Virgin Voyages will offer yoga and meditation, a DJ, beach bonfires, complimentary food, and cabanas for rent at the beach destination.