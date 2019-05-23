Carnival Corp. reaches deal with federal prosecutors in probation violation case

Carnival Corp. reached a deal with federal prosecutors in the case against the company for violating probation. Miami Herald

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that they have reached a deal with Carnival Corporation in the case against the company for violating probation. No details were released.

The deal comes three weeks after the government charged Miami-based Carnival Corp. with six probation violations for a 2016 conviction for environmental crimes, including dumping plastic into Bahamian waters and improperly preparing ships ahead of visits from the court-appointed monitor. Miami federal judge Patricia Seitz will review the deal in court on June 3. Her options: Accept the deal, or reject it and set a probation revocation hearing for a later date.

At a heated court hearing in April to review the probation officers’ findings of violations, Seitz requested that Carnival Corp. chief executive Arnold Donald and chairman Micky Arison attend the probation revocation hearing. Since then, Carnival Corp. has hired a new Miami-based attorney, David Oscar Markus.

The company has been on probation since April 2017 as part of a $40 million settlement for dumping oily waste into the ocean from its Princess Cruises ships for eight years and covering it up. It was Carnival Corp.’s third conviction for the same crime since 1998.

