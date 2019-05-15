U.S. suspends all flights to Venezuela

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao issued the order to suspend flights between the United States and Venezuela. NYT

Amid continuing unrest in Venezuela, the U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday suspended all flights between the U.S. and the troubled South American nation. The order includes private, passenger, and cargo flights on U.S. and foreign carriers.

American Airlines, the primary carrier from Miami, suspended its flights to Venezuela in late March.

The order, issued by Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, notes “conditions in Venezuela threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew traveling to or from that country, and that the public interest requires an immediate suspension of all commercial passenger and cargo flights between the United States and Venezuela.”

Venezuela’s long economic, humanitarian and political crisis has worsened in recent weeks.