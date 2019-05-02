Miami tourism broke records in 2018. Here’s why officials think 2019 will be even bigger.

Miami Beach Convention Center renovation is done Freddie Peterson, general manager of the Miami Beach Convention Center, reveals the Convention Center's new renovations and features on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Freddie Peterson, general manager of the Miami Beach Convention Center, reveals the Convention Center's new renovations and features on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

More than 16.5 million overnight visitors came to Miami last year, dropping $18 billion into the local coffers. That’s a 3.5 percent increase in visitors from 2017, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau reported this week. The visitor figures represent continuous growth over the past decade.

In addition, 6.8 million day-trippers hit town — on their way to cruises, or to hang on Miami Beach — bringing the total number of visitors to 23.3 million. This is the first time the CVB has counted day visitors.

International tourists from Latin America continue to be Miami’s most frequent visitors, with Brazil, Argentina and Colombia ranking as top source markets. Domestically, New York provides more overnight visitors to Miami than any other state. Most tourists who visit Miami for the day are Florida residents.

Tourists spent $18 billion in Miami in 2018, a decrease from $26 billion in 2018. Whether this represents a true drop in spending is unclear; the data company that worked with the CVB to gather the 2018 information used a different methodology than that used in the past, the Bureau said.

Most overnight visitors in 2018 stayed in hotels versus short-term rentals or with friends. The average occupancy rate in Miami-Dade hotels grew to 76.7%, up slightly from 2017. Miami Beach was the most popular area to stay among tourists, followed by the airport area and downtown.

In addition, visitors had several new ways to get to Miami. Airlines added several new routes in 2018, including one from to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc; it was the first direct flight from Miami to Africa in two decades. Flights to islands Bimini and Bonaire, and to Savannah, Georgia, were also new last year.

A long-wanted direct flight to Tokyo on Japan Airlines has not yet come to fruition, the bureau reported. A spokesperson for the CVB said Miami hopes to get a commitment from the airline for next year.

The CVB expects to see more visitors next year thanks to the renovation of the Miami Beach Convention Center, which reopened in October 2018.

The Bureau plans 15 town hall meetings across the county this month as it develops a marketing strategy for Miami tourism for the next five years; the plan is due for unveiling in the fall.