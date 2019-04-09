Royal Caribbean closes Sky Pad ride on two of its ships after $10 million lawsuit

Man sues Royal Caribbean for $10M after fall from ride Casey Holladay broke his pelvis on the Mariner of the Seas’ new trampoline attraction, Sky Pad, in February when the bungees attached to his harness snapped as he was in midair. Now he’s suing Royal Caribbean. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Casey Holladay broke his pelvis on the Mariner of the Seas’ new trampoline attraction, Sky Pad, in February when the bungees attached to his harness snapped as he was in midair. Now he’s suing Royal Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean closed the Sky Pad trampoline bungee ride on two of its ships after a passenger fractured his pelvis when the bungees snapped in February.

Casey Holladay, 25, was aboard the Mariner of the Seas ship out of Miami with his girlfriend when he decided to try the ride. The bungees holding him broke off as he was about 20 feet in the air, and he landed on the deck floor next to the trampoline.

Holladay is suing Royal Caribbean for $10 million.

In a tweet response to an inquiring guest, Royal Caribbean said the Sky Pad ride was temporarily closed.

“We’re currently conducting a review as the safety as part of our commitment to safety for all of our guests,” the cruise line’s tweet said.

Owen Torres, corporate communications director for Royal Caribbean International, told the Miami Herald by email: “As part of our commitment to safety, we are temporarily taking Sky Pad out of service on Mariner of the Seas and Independence of the Seas to conduct further inspection.”

The Independence of the Seas sails out of Fort Lauderdale. Both Royal Caribbean’s Mariner and the Independence take guests on three- to five-night Caribbean cruises.

The Sky Pad is also a feature of the cruise line’s Asia-based Spectrum of the Seas, but the company did not say whether the ride was closed on that ship.

The Mariner, a 4,000-passenger ship, was on a weekend cruise to the Bahamas when Holladay used the ride. Royal Caribbean spent around $100 million to renovate the 16-year-old ship recently to attract millennial passengers like Holladay to cruising. The Sky Pad was added during the renovations.