Eight injured after cranes fall on Royal Caribbean ship undergoing maintenance

By Taylor Dolven

April 01, 2019 06:27 PM

Eight people were injured Monday after an accident at a shipyard in Grand Bahama where Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas ship was being worked on.
Cranes fell on one of the largest ships in the world while it was being worked on in Grand Bahama Monday, injuring several people.

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas was undergoing maintenance at a shipyard when cranes collapsed on the ship and it tilted to one side, the local Tribune reported.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said the shipyard reported eight injuries, none of them life-threatening.

“We are aware of damage to the dock structure and to construction cranes,” he said. “We are assessing damage to the ship. Dry dock is a maintenance procedure and there are no guests aboard the ship.”

Information on why the cranes fell wasn’t available.

A representative of the shipyard declined to comment.

The 6,780-passenger ship is based at Port Canaveral outside Orlando. Soon the ship will move to Europe for the summer before coming to PortMiami for the fall.

