Search called off for passenger who went overboard on Carnival ship in the South Pacific

The search for a passenger who went overboard on the Carnival Spirit cruise ship in the South Pacific on Friday was unsuccessful.

At the time of the incident, the 2,680-passenger ship was on its way from its home port of Sydney, Australia, to Noumea, the capital of the French territory New Caledonia, on an 11-day cruise. New Caledonia news reported the passenger who went overboard was a 25-year-old man.

“An onboard search was conducted and a review of CCTV footage subsequently confirmed that he had climbed overboard from the ship,” said a Carnival spokesman in a statement. “Carnival Spirit turned to conduct a search, however, it is with great sadness that we advise that he could not be found and that marine authorities have suspended the search.”

* after circling for a whole day on the cruise ship during search and rescue for the passenger that went overboard we had to continue on to Noumea.. pic.twitter.com/kXw2lrralt — deenabambina (@deenabambina) March 30, 2019

Just two weeks ago a passenger was rescued after he went overboard on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas cruise ship, based in Miami.

Last year 23 people went overboard on cruise ships and only three were rescued alive, according to a Miami Herald analysis of data compiled by Ross Klein, a professor at the Memorial University of Newfoundland who has been tracking overboard incidents since 2000.