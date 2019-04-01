Miami debuts nonstop flight to Morocco, first to Africa in two decades

The walled cities, souks and garden courtyards of Morocco are now a non-stop flight away.

Beginning Wednesday, April 3, Royal Air Maroc will operate three weekly flights from Miami International Airport to Casablanca. (Marrakesh, Fes and Tangier require a connecting flight or train ride.)

The new service marks the first nonstop flight from Miami to the African continent since 2000.

The flights start at $680 round trip and will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. (https://www.royalairmaroc.com).