Norwegian to debut at Miami airport by moving its London flight from Fort Lauderdale

Low-cost Norwegian airline is making its Miami International Airport debut with a daily direct flight to London starting March 31. The Miami route will replace its current service from Fort Lauderdale.

One-way flights on the budget airline will start at $159.90; meals, seating and checked baggage cost extra. Premium tickets — including reclining seats, meals, priority boarding and more leg room — will start at $719.90 one way (Norwegian.com/us).

Norwegian currently operates direct London-Fort Lauderdale round-trip flights but decided to switch the route to Miami last year. London is a popular business destination, and demand for premium tickets is greater in Miami, said Anders Lindström, Norwegian director of communications. Its leisure-focused routes to Barcelona, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm and Copenhagen will continue to operate from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International.

In addition to business passengers, Miami also offers more opportunity for Norwegian to carry cargo and has higher search-engine recognition, Lindström said.

“By moving to Miami, we will reach a much larger audience,” he said.

Low-cost European carriers have closed in the wake of financial stress, and earlier this year, some experts questioned Norwegian’s long-term stability. Lindström said the airline underwent a cost-reduction project at the end of last year and is already seeing results towards its profitability goals for 2019.

“We have also adjusted routes to be more cost effective, including the move of our London route from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Miami International Airport,” he said.

Another budget airline, VivaAir, recently added the first direct flight from Miami to Santa Marta, Colombia, starting Dec. 18. American Airlines added a Miami to Guyana flight that began in November 2018.



