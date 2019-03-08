Royal Caribbean Cruises hit with $3.38 million in damages in passenger death lawsuit

The estate of a passenger who died of a heart attack during a 2016 cruise got a $3.38 million judgment against Royal Caribbean Cruises in a Miami federal court judgment entered Thursday.
Richard Puchalski died during an Alaskan cruise with his family to celebrate his 70th birthday. Phil Parrish and Lawyers from The Haggard Law Firm successfully argued that the ship’s doctor, Dr. Amanda Sanders, made several errors that turned a serious cardiac incident into a fatal heart attack.
Damages were determined to be $34,390.32 in medical expenses and $4.8 million in loss of companionship and pain and suffering. While the jury ruled there was negligence on the part of both Royal Caribbean, in the person of Sanders, and Puchalski, Royal Caribbean was judged to be 70 percent at fault. The cruise line must pay Puchalski’s estate $3,384,073.22.
