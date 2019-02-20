Tourism & Cruises

1 Hotel South Beach sells for $610 million to Maryland-based firm

By Taylor Dolven

February 20, 2019 05:11 PM

The environmentally focused 1 Hotel South Beach reopened in 2015 after a $500 million renovation. NICK SWYTER
The 1 Hotel South Beach has been sold for $610 million to Maryland-based Host Hotels, a real estate investment trust.

Starwood Capital Group, a private investment firm, and LeFrak, a real estate company, renovated the 1969 hotel after acquiring it in 2012 for $230 million. The 429-room hotel reopened as the very first 1 Hotel in 2015 on 23rd Street and Collins Avenue.

The $500 million renovation brought the former Gansevoort hotel new pool decks, a rooftop bar, a gym and a spa. The hotel gained a LEED Silver certification for sustainability.

“Given the One Hotel’s popularity and prime positioning directly on the ocean, it’s no surprise that the property was a highly sought after trophy asset,” said Jon Chassen, a partner at Miami-based law firm Bilzin Sumberg, who represented the sellers.

There are now 1 Hotels in Manhattan and Brooklyn, New York, and plans to open in Los Angeles, California. SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, will continue to operate the South Beach location under the same name.

Host Hotels owns 98 hotels around the world, including the YVE Hotel in downtown Miami and the Marriott Miami Biscayne Bay.

Taylor Dolven covers the tourism industry at the Miami Herald, where she aims to tell stories about the people who work in tourism and the people who enjoy it. Previously, she worked at Vice News in Brooklyn, NY, where she won a Front Page Award from the Newswomen’s Club of NY for a national investigation of police shootings.

