Winter escapees gain new direct flights to Key West from Chicago and Philadelphia

By Taylor Dolven

February 19, 2019 12:32 PM

The first direct flight from Philadelphia International Airport receives a water cannon salute upon arrival to Key West International Airport on Saturday.
The first direct flights to Key West from Chicago and Philadelphia arrived Saturday, where passengers were greeted with hats and a water canon salute.

American Airlines now operates nonstop round-trip flights from Key West International Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport. Both routes will operate on Saturdays through the end of August 2019.

Passengers from Philadelphia International Airport’s Flight 1456 on Saturday are welcomed to Key West International Airport with commemorative hats.
“Both planes were full of people who were thrilled to be in Key West,” said Richard Strickland, Monroe County’s director of airports. “We are very excited to have American Airlines provide nonstop service to each destination further connecting Key West directly to American Airlines network.”

Key West International Airport already provides nonstop round-trip service to Charlotte, Newark, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa.

The airport reported a 14 percent growth in total passengers in 2018.

