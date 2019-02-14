New non-stop flight to Pensacola from South Florida will save you time — and money

South Florida and Pensacola, FL are now connected by a daily nonstop flight on Silver Airways.
What used to be a nine hour drive north to Pensacola from South Florida is now a two-hour flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as of Thursday.
The Fort Lauderdale-based airline is offering discount fares starting at $89 one-way at silverairways.com for travel on or before May 22, 2019 if you book before Feb. 28, 2019.
Silver Airways Pensacola bound flights depart from FLL at 4:30 p.m. all days except Saturday, when the flight departs at 4:20 p.m. Return flights depart from Pensacola at 7:00 a.m. all days except Saturday, when the flight departs at 6:50 a.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments