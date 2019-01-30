This popular private jet company is going public

A popular Miami private jet companies now plans to soar even higher.
Wheels Up, which allows members to book individual or group seats on private jets, is going public, CEO Kenny Dichter said Wednesday.
In an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” Dichter said the company, currently valued at more than $1 billion, had hired three investment banks to begin the process of filing for an initial public offering.
The goal, he said, would be to leverage Wheels Up’s shares to merge or acquire competitors to create the “Uber” of private air booking.
“There’s an unbelievable consolidation opportunity in our space,” Dichter said.
Wheels Up’s investors with South Florida ties include Jeffrey Miller of Krillion Ventures, retired sluggers Alex Rodriguez and Mike Piazza, and businessman Justin Firestone. The company, based in New York, maintains a storefront in Coral Gables. Firestone, Wheel’s Up’s South Florida representative, said about 10 percent of the company’s 5,000 members reside in South Florida.
Current Wheel’s Up individual rates cost $4,495 per occupied hour of air travel.
