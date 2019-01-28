Tourism & Cruises

Elderly woman medevaced off Carnival Cruise Lines ship after falling

By David J. Neal

January 28, 2019 08:26 PM

Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger 55 miles east of Savannah

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew raises an 80-year-old woman after she fell on the Carnival Ecstasy 55 miles east of Savannah. She was flown to a Savannah hospital.
An 80-year-old woman was medevaced off a Carnival Cruise Lines ship Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said at 9:15 p.m., almost five hours after the Carnival Ecstasy left from Charleston, South Carolina, on a five-day Bahamas cruise, the ship notified the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center that a passenger had a head injury after a fall.

An MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter from Air Station Savannah met the Ecstasy about 55 miles east of Savannah. After lifting her from the ship to the helicopter, the Dolphin crew flew her to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.

