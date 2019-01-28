Elderly woman medevaced off Carnival Cruise Lines ship after falling

An 80-year-old woman was medevaced off a Carnival Cruise Lines ship Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard said at 9:15 p.m., almost five hours after the Carnival Ecstasy left from Charleston, South Carolina, on a five-day Bahamas cruise, the ship notified the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center that a passenger had a head injury after a fall.
An MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter from Air Station Savannah met the Ecstasy about 55 miles east of Savannah. After lifting her from the ship to the helicopter, the Dolphin crew flew her to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments