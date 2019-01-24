Coast Guard searching for cruise line crew member who went overboard

A 26-year-old crew member on Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas is the subject of a U.S. Coast Guard search Thursday morning, the agency said.
The crew member went overboard 37 miles east of Hillsboro Inlet. The Coast Guard, one of the agencies working without pay during the government shutdown, is using the Cutter Paul Clark, a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter out of Miami and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane out of Miami.
At 2:42 a.m. Thursday the Majesty of the Seas ship alerted the U.S. Coast Guard that the crew member had gone overboard. After handing over the search for him to the Coast Guard, the 2,767-passenger ship returned to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning. At the time of the incident the ship was on a five-day cruise to the Bahamas.
This is the first person to go missing on a cruise ship this year. In December, four people went overboard on cruise ships in the Caribbean, including Royal Caribbean crew member Arron Hough on Christmas Day. None of those people were found.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
