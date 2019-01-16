Brickell hotel ordered to pay former dishwasher $21.5 million for religious retaliation

A federal jury found that the Conrad Hotel in Brickell retaliated against a religious dishwasher by firing her for being unable to work on Sundays, and awarded her $21.5 million.
Marie Jean Pierre worked as a dishwasher at the Conrad from 2006 to 2016. The hotel knew about her involvement in the Soldiers of Christ Church that prevented her from working Sundays. But in 2015, her boss, kitchen manager George Colon, assigned her to work Sundays anyway.
Co-workers traded shifts with Pierre for several weeks, but Colon ultimately demanded she show up. When she refused, he fired her.
Pierre filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which issued her a “right to sue” notice. She sued the Conrad, managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts and part of the Hilton collection, in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in May 2017.
“Defendant retaliated against Plaintiff by, among other things, creating a hostile work environment for Plaintiff, reprimanding Plaintiff for her religious beliefs, and terminating Plaintiff,” Pierre’s complaint read.
On Monday, a federal jury in Miami ordered the hotel to pay Pierre $36,000 for lost wages, $500,000 for emotional anguish, and $21 million in punitive damages.
Lawyers for the hotel did not return a request for comment.
