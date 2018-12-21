Tourism & Cruises

Royal Caribbean saves sailors who were stranded for 20 days

By Monique O. Madan

December 21, 2018 06:44 PM

Royal Caribbean International’s 1,602-passenger Empress of the Seas.
Two sailors who were stranded at sea for 20 days were rescued by a Royal Caribbean cruise ship Friday, the company said.

The mariners were saved in dark waters between Grand Cayman and Jamaica by the Empress of the Seas, according to Royal Caribbean Chief Meteorologist James Van Fleet.

Van Fleet posted photos of the rescue on Twitter, adding that the ship was not scheduled to be there but took an alternate route because of bad weather.

“Sometimes a little luck is all you need for a miracle,” Van Fleet said.

It’s unclear where the sailors were headed and where their voyage started.

Monique O. Madan covers breaking news and previously covered local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a 2018-2019 Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. Madan was on the award-winning team that earned first place for its 2018 breaking news coverage of the bridge collapse at Florida International University. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston.

