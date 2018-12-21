Royal Caribbean saves sailors who were stranded for 20 days

Two sailors who were stranded at sea for 20 days were rescued by a Royal Caribbean cruise ship Friday, the company said.
The mariners were saved in dark waters between Grand Cayman and Jamaica by the Empress of the Seas, according to Royal Caribbean Chief Meteorologist James Van Fleet.
Van Fleet posted photos of the rescue on Twitter, adding that the ship was not scheduled to be there but took an alternate route because of bad weather.
“Sometimes a little luck is all you need for a miracle,” Van Fleet said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
It’s unclear where the sailors were headed and where their voyage started.
Comments